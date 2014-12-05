CBS sets ‘Two and a Half Men’ series finale, new ‘Odd Couple’ premiere

We already knew that “Two and a Half Men” was shedding its mortal coil after this, it's 12th season. Now, however, we finally know when the coast will be clear for viewers to return to CBS without fear of “Two and a Half Men” episodes or promos.

CBS announced on Friday (December 5) that “Two and a Half Men” will end with a one-hour series finale on Thursday, February 19 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The comedy, which won Jon Cryer a pair of Emmys and launched Charlie Sheen to “Anger Management,” will have aired 262 episodes.

[In all seriousness, critics use “Two and a Half Men” as an easy punchline and often for good reason, but the Chuck Lorre comedy has received 47 Emmy nominations and spent five consecutive seasons as TV's most-watched comedy. That is not insignificant.]

The “Two and a Half Men” finale will air after the series premiere of “The Odd Couple,” starring Matthew Perry as Oscar and Thomas Lennon as Felix. The high profile remake has undergone major casting changes since its original pilot and was not sent to critics last spring.

With “The Odd Couple” moving into the post-“Big Bang Theory” slot on Thursdays, “Mom” is going to shift to 9:30, where it will air after repeats of “The Big Bang Theory.”

And what of “The McCarthys”? It goes unsurprisingly unmentioned in CBS' midseason comedy release, presumably joining the 13-and-done ranks of “Bad Judge” and “A to Z” among others.

This announcement came roughly an hour after CBS announced March premieres for Sunday drama “Battle Creek” and Wednesday drama “CSI: Cyber.” Could they have have been announced in the same press release? Yes. Is CBS happy to get two news stories out of its midseason plans? Sure.

Thoughts?