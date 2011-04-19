CBS shelves ‘Chaos,’ brings ‘Flashpoint’ back for May

CBS has seen enough from “Chaos.” The network has pulled the freshman spy dramedy from its Friday schedule effective immediately.

With “Chaos” yanked, CBS will fill the Friday 8 p.m. gap with a “CSI: New York” repeat this week and coverage of the Royal Wedding on April 29.

Then, on May 6, CBS has scheduled the return of “Flashpoint” for the 8 p.m. hour. The resilient Canadian police drama averaged 7.13 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 during its airings last summer. In contrast, “Chaos” drew 5.525 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating last Friday.

The “Flashpoint” ensemble is led by Hugh Dillon, Enrico Colantoni, Amy Jo Johnson and David Paetkau.

CBS failed to get any real value out of “Chaos,” which was a late pick-up and starred Freddy Rodriguez, Tim Blake Nelson and Eric Close and featured a pilot directed by Brett Ratner. The series earned negative-to-tepid reviews and aired only three times.