CBS ships ‘Vegas’ to Fridays, keeps ‘Golden Boy’ on Tuesdays

In what is presumably a sign of confidence for one freshman drama and less confidence in another, CBS is swapping time slots for “Vegas” and “Golden Boy.”

“Golden Boy,” which has done so-so numbers in two special post-“NCIS: Los Angeles” airings on Tuesdays will remain in that 10 p.m. time period. In an effort presumably to confuse viewers, however, CBS is still going to air a new “Golden Boy” episode this Friday (March 8) as planned.

In its two airings, “Golden Boy” has averaged just under 10 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, lower than “Vegas” averaged in its first two airings, but somewhat higher (only because of an elevated premiere) than “Vegas” had been doing in recent airings.

“Vegas” is going to shift to its new Friday 9 p.m. slot starting on April 5 after CBS completes its coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

With “Golden Boy” already dropping in its second airing, CBS can’t have extensive faith in the Theo James police drama, but the network seems to have less confidence in “Vegas,” which ended its Tuesday run generally finishing behind “Parenthood” in the 18-49 demographic. “Golden Boy” has been winning that key demo, albeit against reduced competition from “Body of Proof” and “Smash.”