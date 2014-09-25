CBS will continue double-pumping “Big Bang” on Mondays – “Mom” to swap with “The Millers”

The two-episode “Big Bang Theory” block has been expanded to each of the next three Mondays. As a result, “Mom” will air on Thursdays this fall, premiering Oct. 30, and “The Millers” will be moved to Mondays, starting Oct. 20. But beginning in January, “The Millers” will move back to Thursdays and “Mom” will be back on Mondays.

“Outlander” will be back in April

Starz has set an April 4, 2015 date for the midseason premiere.

“Freaks and Geeks” premiered 15 years ago today

Here”s ranking every episode of the beloved NBC series.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” bringing back Craig Robinson

Likable car thief Pontiac Bandit will appear in the Christmas episode.