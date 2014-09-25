CBS will double-up on ‘Big Bang Theory’ for next three Mondays

CBS is counting on “Big Bang Theory” to work some overtime for the next few weeks.

A double-header of the show did so well this past Monday that the network will use a similar strategy for the next three Mondays, pairing new “Bang” episodes with repeats, and pushing back the season premiere of “Mom.”

The move will likely help boost the numbers for newcomer “Scorpion,” which will follow “Bang” at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Millers” will occupy the Monday 8 p.m. spot beginning Oct. 20, and the season premiere of “2 Broke Girls” will air on Monday, October 27.

The “Bang” double-headers mean that CBS will move back the season premiere of “Mom” to Thursday, October 30. It will still get to follow new episodes of “Big Bang,” as the latter will air Thursdays instead of Mondays.

Further down the road in January, “Millers” and “Mom” will swap nights, with the former moving back to Thursdays, and “Mom” relocating to Mondays.

Got all that?

Here's the complete line-up schedule, in case there's any confusion:

Updated Monday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (R)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Season Premiere)



Updated Monday, Oct. 6

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (R)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES



Updated Monday, Oct. 13

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (R)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES



Updated Monday, Oct. 20

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES



Updated Monday, Oct. 27

8:00-8:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES



Updated Thursday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (New Time Period)

8:30-9:00 PM MOM (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE McCARTHYS (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (Season Premiere)



Updated Monday, Jan. 5

8:00-8:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS

8:30-9:00 PM MOM (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES



Updated Thursday, Jan. 8

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS (New Time Period)

9:30-10:00 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY