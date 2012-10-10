CBS yanks ‘Made in Jersey’ for ‘Undercover Boss’

It took longer than expected, but we have our first casualty of the 2012-2013 season… Drumroll, please…
On Wednesday (October 10) morning, CBS yanked the freshman drama “Made in Jersey” from its Friday time period, effective immediately. While CBS doesn’t use words like “cancelled,” it’s unlikely that the Janet Mongomery legal dramedy will return to the air.
Starting this Friday, “CSI: NY” will move into the Friday 9 p.m. time period.
On Friday, Nov. 2, “Undercover Boss” will launch its fourth season in the Friday 8 p.m. slot, returning to the hour it took over (with variable success) last spring after “A Gifted Man” ended its truncated run.
Early businesses getting the “Undercover Boss” treatment this season will include Modell’s Sporting Goods, Tilted Kilt and Cinnabon.
The “Made in Jersey” cancellation was almost instantly inevitable after a premiere that drew only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers and failed to get any sort of even miniscule DVR bump. The drama sunk below a 1.0 key demo rating in its second airing, dooming it to the same short-lived Friday fate that befell “A Gifted Man,” “Chaos” and “The Defenders” in recent years.
That takes the First Show Cancelled pressure off for FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” and ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” to meet their makers before the November sweeps period.
Someday Janet Montgomery will get something better to do than ‘fantasy advice giving stripper…’ Hopefully you’re right Dan that Spies of Warsaw is it (which with my favorite Doctor ever in David Tennant, I’m already certainly all-in on).
Mike – I also hope for the best for J-Monts, but don’t you DARE speak ill of Ambrosia!
-Daniel
I’m surprised CBS didn’t pull Partners off air yet.
Wouldn’t the NYC-based “Golden Boy” fit well with CSI-NY and Blue Bloods. But then, I think Shark Tank keeps winning Fridays. So, CBS must have thought Undercover Boss is the way to go on Fridays.
not a surprise that Made in Jersey got canceled but i’m sad for a lot of the cast — it was obvious they were fighting the casting / vision / plot of this thing from the start. a lot of talented people without much to work with. so i’m sad.
i’m thinking most of the new shows can join The Mob Doctor and that 666 show. so much uncomfortably unwatchable stuff — even the Emily Owens show which is confusingly Mindy Show-esque and sweet-hearted. i just don’t know what the networks are thinking.
i feel — probably incorrectly — that GIRLS was a model that opened up a lot of cans of worms of other female-centric shows that just have no clear vision and/or craft (similar to Girls).
i miss PRIME SUSPECT…. can’t wait for SUBURGATORY to come back. something funny and positive and places where talented actors can have fun. all these shows are pretty grim.