CBS yanks ‘Made in Jersey’ for ‘Undercover Boss’

It took longer than expected, but we have our first casualty of the 2012-2013 season… Drumroll, please…

On Wednesday (October 10) morning, CBS yanked the freshman drama “Made in Jersey” from its Friday time period, effective immediately. While CBS doesn’t use words like “cancelled,” it’s unlikely that the Janet Mongomery legal dramedy will return to the air.

Starting this Friday, “CSI: NY” will move into the Friday 9 p.m. time period.

On Friday, Nov. 2, “Undercover Boss” will launch its fourth season in the Friday 8 p.m. slot, returning to the hour it took over (with variable success) last spring after “A Gifted Man” ended its truncated run.

Early businesses getting the “Undercover Boss” treatment this season will include Modell’s Sporting Goods, Tilted Kilt and Cinnabon.

The “Made in Jersey” cancellation was almost instantly inevitable after a premiere that drew only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers and failed to get any sort of even miniscule DVR bump. The drama sunk below a 1.0 key demo rating in its second airing, dooming it to the same short-lived Friday fate that befell “A Gifted Man,” “Chaos” and “The Defenders” in recent years.

That takes the First Show Cancelled pressure off for FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” and ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” to meet their makers before the November sweeps period.