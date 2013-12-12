Celebrate ‘Game of Thrones’ Official Hate Joffrey Day With These Festive Images

Today marks an important – and hopefully annual – holiday. All across social media, people are celebrating our shared loathing of one of the most repulsive villains to ever grace our culture with #RoastJoffrey. Just remember, this well-written reprehensible teenager is played by the incredibly talented and sweet Jack Gleeson who is nothing like his alter ego.
The official Game of Thrones twitter kicked off the holiday with this poem.
But hatred of the King of the Seven Kingdoms cannot be contained to a single rhyme.
When it comes to royalty, he is literally the worst.
Via: Droprate
And so whiny.
Via: Dunicha
Seriously, he makes this guy look like a paragon of restraint and maturity.
Via: Zombieslayer-Werewolfdirectioner
There are some villains that are relatable or sympathetic…Joffrey is not among their ranks.
Via: The Girl Who Waited At 221B
He even turns upstanding citizens into theoretical child murderers.
Via: Ham Pow Pow
Man he’s a privileged idiot.
Via: Hodor Hodor Hodooor
Probably because his family tree does not fork.
Via: Mrradtastic
Pro-Tip: If you have to petulantly declare your right to rule, you should probably be worried.
Via: Beeftink
Especially if this is a successful business model.
Via: Accio Vamp
Sometimes, shows will low-ball fans an easy choice.
Via: Wyrgot
And sometimes they’ll actively seek to make our day brighter.
Via: Krosea
Of course, none of this would have happened if Batman had taken care of him.
Via: Hodor Hodor Hodooor
But that’s okay, Dexter will fix it.
Via: xxgeekpr0nxx
Whatever is wrong with you, Joffrey, the people of Westeros are sick of it. We’re tired of your infantile rage episodes. And we all know you’ve allowed your sexual problems to hurt innocent people.
And you can call me crazy, and you can call me a whore, and you can say that dragons don’t exist. Because we don’t have to settle this today. We have season four for that.