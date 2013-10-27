Celebrities react to Lou Reed’s death

As word of Lou Reed’s death Sunday morning (27) spread, celebrities from across the entertainment world turned to Twitter to remember the seminal rock artist.

R.I.P. Lou Reed. Walk on the peaceful side. – The Who (@TheWho) October 27, 2013

noooooooooo notttttttttt LOU REED ???? – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 27, 2013

We love you Lou. We love you Laurie. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 27, 2013

A sad day in music. RIP Lou. http://t.co/fLCnLeOvRG – josh groban (@joshgroban) October 27, 2013

Going to listen to Lou reeds “New York “today – with great sadness – John Cusack (@johncusack) October 27, 2013

Lou Reed, R.I.P. I did the Jools Holland show with him last year and we yucked it up. I didn’t know he was ill…. http://t.co/enOpYpnGlg – Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) October 27, 2013

RIP Lou Reed. One of the greatest artists of our time. – Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 27, 2013

R.I.P Lou Reed – VU was a big influence when weezer was being formed, and Ric Ocasek told us cool stories of his friendship with him. – weezer (@Weezer) October 27, 2013

One of the last photos of Lou Reed, with Jimmy Page and photographer Mick Rock last month in London. RIP Lou. pic.twitter.com/m8k9XOUGGE – Led Zeppelin News (@LedZepNews) October 27, 2013

My intro to Lou Reed/Velvet Underground was Janes Addiction cover of ‘Rock n Roll’. He was a singular, unique talent. RIP Lou and thanks – Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 27, 2013

I still can’t believe Lou Reed passed away. I’m sorry for his family’s loss. greatful for his music and the influence he had on my music. – Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 27, 2013

The great & amazing Lou Reed has died my condolences 2 his wife Laurie Anderson.Lou was1of a kind & this colored girl still says dededede… – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) October 27, 2013

Hail Hail, a genius has vacated this realm. RIP Lou Reed-it was awesome to be in a movie with him! (smoke-1993) – Roseanne Barr (@TheRealRoseanne) October 27, 2013

Lou Reed was Vaclav Havel’s favorite musician – mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 27, 2013

