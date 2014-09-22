‘Celebrity Name Game’ Contestant Forgets Host’s Name

09.22.14 4 years ago

Craig Ferguson, by this time, is a very recognizable celebrity. He's been on CBS for ten damn years. He's even more recognizable if he's standing in front of you and saying, “Hi, I'm Craig Ferguson.” But that didn't stop one question on the new Ferguson-hosted game show “Celebrity Name Game” from forgetting his name entirely.

“Celebrity Name Game” looks like “$25,000 Pyramid” with only celebrity answers. And I'm fine with that! Check out one unlucky contestant who can't figure out the name of the man standing in front of her.

“Celebrity Name Game” premieres tonight on CBS.

