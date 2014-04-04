Channing Tatum is Hugh Jackman’s pick to take over Wolverine

(CBR) When Hugh Jackman, who”s played Wolverine in seven films, acknowledged last month that a recasting of the character is “inevitable,” it ignited another round of speculation as to who might succeed him in such an iconic role. And now even Jackman is getting in on the act.

“I don”t know who could play him,” he told Yahoo! Movies UK & Ireland, before adding, “Channing Tatum could probably play him.”

However, Jackman”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” co-star James McAvoy finds the actor irreplaceable. “Nobody could step into your shoes,” he said. “They”ve got to retire the character when you finish. When you”re done with it, they retire the character.”

Saying there”s no way Fox will retire Wolverine, Jackman jokingly warned McAvoy, “You will get the offer in about five years time and you”ll go, ‘My God, he was right.” But when you get offered it, don”t do it. For our friendship, don”t do it.”

Tatum, who will next be seen in “22 Jump Street” and “Jupiter Ascending”, is apparently a popular choice for the X-Men franchise: After the actor expressed his interest in playing Gambit, “X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner revealed, “I”m dying to do a Gambit movie with Channing Tatum.”