Watch: Channing Tatum leads ‘Magic Mike’ stripper flash mob on ‘Today’

06.27.12 6 years ago

Ann Curry’s life is just full of surprises lately.

The soon-to-be-former “Today” show anchor and co-host Al Roker were surprised by a Channing Tatum-led flash mob on this morning’s episode, shortly after “Magic Mike” co-star Joe Mangianello interrupted the tail end of their interview by getting all hip-swivelly with an embarrassed Curry.

Within a matter of seconds they were engulfed by a large group of Tatum-fronted dancers, who proceeded to strip-dance to some god-awful techno remix of “It’s Raining Men.” Um…thank you?

Check out the video below and let us know what you think!

“Magic Mike” hits theaters this Friday. 

