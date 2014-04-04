10 Characters we hope don’t die during ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4

Season Four is coming and all men must die. But hopefully not today. On a show that is notorious for killing its darlings, from an author who seems to murder a Stark every time someone dares question when 'The Winds of Winter' might hit store shelves, it makes sense fans would be a nervous wreck in the lead up to the Sunday HBO premiere. But not all characters are created equally. Some are more beloved than others. So when the opening strains of 'Game of Thrones' iconic theme song chime this season, these are the characters we hope the god of death passes over.

