Charisma Carpenter will host ‘I Survived Evil’ for Investigation Discovery

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” fans looking for a dose of Charisma Carpenter will find her taking on a very different role for Investigation Discovery’s “I Survived Evil.”

The new unscripted series was announced on Thursday (August 2) at the Television Critics Association press tour. Production on the 10-episode first season will begin later this month.

“I Survived Evil” focuses on the emotional stories told by people who were the victims of attacks, fought back and survived.

Carpenter will host the series, which hits close to home because, along with two friends, she was attacked by an armed police officer at a San Diego beach in 1991. Investigation Discovery notes that Carpenter was held at gunpoint and that both of her friends were shot in the incident. The police officer was sentenced to 56 years in prison for that attack and a series of rapes and robberies.

“The fact that Charisma has personally lived through the tragic nightmare of being attacked – and thankfully, is willing to share her ordeal with our viewers – makes her the perfect host for ‘I Survived Evil,'” states Henry Schleiff, president and general manager of Investigation Discovery. “In addition to being a face that her loyal Buffy fans will recognize, Charisma adds an important layer of depth and perspective to this series that only a survivor truly could.”

Carpenter is currently appearing on ABC Family’s “The Lying Game.” Her credits include “Greek,” “Veronica Mars” and features like “The Expendables” She is, of course, best known to the multitudes for her work as Cordelia Chase on both “Buffy” and “Angel.”