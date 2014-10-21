‘Daredevil’s’ Charlie Cox: Show will be ‘much darker’ than anything Marvel has done

(CBR) “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox spoke with The Hollywood Reporter following his appearance at New York Comic Con 2014 with the rest of the cast, discussing the responsibility of playing the Man Without Fear on the upcoming Marvel and Netflix series, as well as the tone of the overall season.

“It's great fun, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility,” Cox told THR at the “Theory of Everything” premiere. “I wasn't really aware of how vast the comic book world was until I became part of the Marvel universe. I went to Comic Con last week, and it's really important to a lot of people. It really is. I'm having a great time.”

“I've read comics after comics after comics — I've never read so many comics in my life, and we're finding moments from the comics to reference in the show,” Cox continued later. “We're trying to make a show that's new and much, much darker than anything I've ever seen Marvel do before.”

As for the character of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Cox told reporters to expect someone who “doesn't know if he can stop” taking the law into his own hands.

“Daredevil” arrives in 2015 on Netflix.