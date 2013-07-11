Charlie Hunnam leads a brawl in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ season 6 teaser: Watch

The first rule of “Sons of Anarchy” is you do not talk about “Sons of Anarchy.”

The long-running FX drama is returning this fall, and this brand new teaser trailer (below) features a Fight Club should get fans’ blood pumping.

It begins with slow-motion close-ups of Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Mark Boone Jr., Katey Sagal and the rest of the cast — minus Tommy Flanagan (Chibs) — as a wide shot reveals they’re in a massive brawl of pummeled bodies, tangled beards and punching fists. Looks fun. It’s all set to the menacing sounds of Nine Inch Nails’ “The Mark Has Been Made”.

Watch it here:

“Sons of Anarchy” returns this September on FX.