Charlie Hunnam to play ‘King Arthur’ for Guy Ritchie in potential new franchise

(CBR) Charlie Hunnam, star of “Sons of Anarchy” and “Pacific Rim,” is in final negotiations for the title role in director Guy Ritchie”s “King Arthur” (aka “Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur”), Deadline reports.

Warner Bros. is said to envision an epic six-movie fantasy retelling of the Arthurian saga, conceived by “Awake” screenwriter Joby Harold, who penned the first installment. Ritchie had been developing his own King Arthur project with his partner Lionel Wigram before boarding this film.

Hunnam”s “Pacific Rim” co-star Idris Elba is in the running to play Bedivere, the right-hand man of Arthur”s father who becomes the young king”s mentor.

“King Arthur” is set for release July 22, 2016.