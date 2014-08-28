Charlie Hunnam to play ‘King Arthur’ for Guy Ritchie in potential new franchise

and 08.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Charlie Hunnam, star of “Sons of Anarchy” and “Pacific Rim,” is in final negotiations for the title role in director Guy Ritchie”s “King Arthur” (aka “Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur”), Deadline reports.

Warner Bros. is said to envision an epic six-movie fantasy retelling of the Arthurian saga, conceived by “Awake” screenwriter Joby Harold, who penned the first installment. Ritchie had been developing his own King Arthur project with his partner Lionel Wigram before boarding this film.

Hunnam”s “Pacific Rim” co-star Idris Elba is in the running to play Bedivere, the right-hand man of Arthur”s father who becomes the young king”s mentor.

“King Arthur” is set for release July 22, 2016.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLIE HUNNAMGUY RITCHIEKING ARTHURKnights of the Roundtable King ArthurWarner Bros.

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP