Charlie Sheen adds dates to ‘Violent Torpedo of Truth’ tour

03.15.11 7 years ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Charlie Sheen is bringing his live show to five more venues, including New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall.

Sheen is adding five dates to his “Violent Torpedo of Truth” tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday for performances in Ohio, Connecticut, Boston and New York City.

The actor’s shows in Detroit and Chicago on April 2 and 3 sold out quickly. Additional performances are scheduled for April 5 in Cleveland, April 6 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 8 at Radio City Music Hall. He will also perform at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Conn., and at Boston’s Agganis Arena on April 12.

Sheen was fired last week from the hit CBS show “Two and a Half Men.” He then sued the show’s producers for $100 million for breach of contract.

Copyright (2011) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

