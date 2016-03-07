Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg in an elevator on 9/11: Yes, this is a real movie

03.07.16 2 years ago

Being trapped in an elevator with Whoopi Goldberg and Charlie Sheen. On 9/11. In the World Trade Center: Soon you”ll be able to experience that on the big screen.

Goldberg and Sheen have signed onto the simply titled Nine Eleven, Variety reported on Monday.

The film, touted as a “highly emotional journey” by its director, Martin Guigui, is about five people trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Also set to star are Luis Guzman, Wood Harris, and Olga Fonda.

Yes, this production is just as real as the one about a post-9/11 road trip starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.

