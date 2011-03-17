Charlie Sheen ‘Bad Boy on the Edge’ special to air on BIO

03.17.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

BIO will premiere the one-hour special “Charlie Sheen: Bad Boy on the Edge” on Sunday, March 20 at 9PM ET, the very same night that TLC had previously scheduled “Charlie Sheen: On the Brink”.
 
Largely a repurposing of ABC’s recent “20/20” interview, the ‘Bad Boy’ special follows Sheen’s entire career, capped by his public dismissal from CBS’ “Two and a Half Men,” and his tiger blood-fueled, venomous TV tirades.
 
The special includes original interviews with ABC’s Andrea Canning, porn star Capri Anderson, Poison’s Bret Michaels, and others.

TLC’s “Charlie Sheen: On the Brink” (much of it culled from the actor’s recent “Today” interview) was previously announced for the same night, and is set to air just one hour after BIO’s special.

It will be interesting to see which Sheen special will be the winning winner.

Around The Web

TAGS20/20BIOBrett MicahelsCharlie SheenTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP