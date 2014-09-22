Charlie Sheen is attempting to be part of “Two and a Half Men”s” send-off

“I've reached out to them and they've reached back,” Sheen tells TV Guide. “We're trying to figure out what makes the most sense. If they figure it out like I've presented it to them and they want to include me in some final send-off, I'm available and I'm showing up early. If not, it's on them.”

“Madam Secretary” debuts to 14.3 million, “The Good Wife” has its lowest-ever premiere

The Tea Leoni drama, however, only attracted only a small number very important young viewers, while “The Good Wife” was down 13% from last season”s premiere.

NY Times public editor calls Shonda Rhimes “angry black woman” article “astonishingly tone-deaf and out of touch”

Public editor Margaret Sullivan is investigating how that piece TV critic Alessandra Stanley ended up in the paper.

Click Read Full Post For More

Paula Deen returning to “Today” on Tuesday

One year after her N-word controversy, Deen will talk about “what she has learned since then” as well as “what has changed, and what”s next for her.”

“Homeland” to unveil a vibrating mobile ad

The minute-long advertisement will use the motors inside to trigger 60 physical vibrations while a video plays.

Kathy Griffin helps John Oliver host an impromptu beauty pageant

Watch “Last Week Tonight” take down Miss America.

“The Good Wife” creators explain that season premiere twist

“First of all, it sets more of a template for the year for us,” says Robert King. “Our show has never been as serialized as it will be this year.” PLUS: “Good Wife” star on last night”s development, why it was so amazing, and it tried to stuff 10 pounds of plot into a 5-pound bag.

“Lost” premiered 10 years ago today

Damon Lindelof recalls where he was when “Lost” premiered – at a party at J.J. Abrams” house.

“Downton Abbey” returns to its lowest premiere in UK

About 8.4 million checked out last night's Season 5 premiere.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of “Friends”

Here are 25 things you might now know about the NBC sitcom.

AMC officially picks up “Humans”

AMC is partnering with UK”s Channel 4 on an adaptation of the Swedish series “Real Humans.”

15 years ago today, “The West Wing” premiered

On Sept. 22, 1999, the country was introduced to President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet.

Watch Eliza Coupe in USA”s “Benched”

The sitcom starring Jay Harrington, “The Office”s” Oscar Nunez and Maria Bamford premieres Oct. 28.

See “American Horror Story: Freak Show” cast photos

Creepy, yet beautiful.