Charlie Sheen set to reap a cool $25 million from ‘Two and a Half Men’ lawsuit

A day after wishing his former “Two and a Half Men” co-workers well in an awkward show of solidarity at last night’s Emmy Awards, Charlie Sheen is set to rake in an estimated $25 million in a settlement agreement with Warner Bros. Guess it’s easy to feign sincerity when you’ve got a paycheck like that looming on the horizon.

According to AP, the two sides are growing close to reaching a deal at this hour, though the studio said no compromise had officially been arrived at.

Sheen brought the $100 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. and series creator Chuck Lorre back in March, charging wrongful termination after being fired from “Two and a Half Men” following a run of erratic public behavior and the denouncement of Lorre in the press. A judge subsequently ordered the parties to enter into arbitration proceedings. Lorre’s own bank account is not expected to take a hit from the settlement.

“Two and a Half Men”‘s ninth season-opener – the first episode to feature Sheen replacement Ashton Kutcher – airs tonight at 9 PM on CBS. The Roast of Charlie Sheen, meanwhile, airs at 10 PM on Comedy Central.