Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender arouse suspicion in 4 new ‘Prometheus’ clips

Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender – I don’t trust them.

When I interviewed the pair at Wondercon back in March, they (yes, understandably) downplayed the notion that their characters in “Prometheus” might possess a darker dimension. And yet these latest clips from the film insinuate that David the android (Fassbender) and Weyland employee Meredith Vickers (Theron) are, in fact, colluding in some way.

For evidence, see “Exhibits A-D” (i.e. the latest four clips from the film) below. After you finish watching, let us know what you think in the comments!

Note: Also be sure and check out Daniel Fienberg’s coverage of the recent London press junket for the film, including his roundtable interviews with Theron, Fassbender and director Ridley Scott.

Exhibit A) In this conversation between David and archeologist Charlie Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green), David poses the question, “How far would you go to get what you came all this way for?…What would you be willing to do?” Sounds like the kind of question only a behind-the-scenes string-puller would pose. Tricky android.

Exhibit B) After archaeologist Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) sensibly tells David not to open the door to a secret alien chamber, he opens the damn thing anyway. Immediately following this defiant action, he opines disingenuously: “oops.” Tricky android.

Exhibit C) Do I really need to explain this one? Note the devious way David prepares those martinis while Charlize says all that crazy corporate-ice-queen shit right in the next room.

Exhibit D) As a frantic and terrified Shaw begs Meredith Vickers (Theron) to cease whatever foolishness she’s committed herself to carrying out, Vickers replies dispassionately: “We’re not stopping anything.” Can you say “red flag?”

“Prometheus” hits theaters on June 8.

