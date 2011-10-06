Charlize Theron is delusional in the first trailer for Jason Reitman’s ‘Young Adult’

Jason Reitman is back in the season this year with “Young Adult” after an impressive run with “Up in the Air” two years ago. I’ve been hearing for some time that the Diablo Cody-penned film is a bit of a departure for him, but the trailer, which recently dropped via Apple, is obviously playing up things like the “Juno” connection and comedic elements. Charlize Theron, from what I hear, is sure to be in the running for Best Actress, and Patton Oswalt is said to give a rather surprising performance that could pop up in the supporting actor conversation. “Heard,” “is said to,” let’s just see the film already. Check out the trailer after the jump.
Wow, that looks good. Can’t wait.
“we can get through this together”. Classic! I hope this film lives up to my high expectations.
I would love to see Oswalt get an Oscar nom.
why are people not predicting Elizabeth Reaser as the wife trying to keep Charlize away from her man? I am!
The end of the trailer made me laugh. Trailers rarely make me laugh. Can’t wait to see this.
This does not even remotely look like it will be up for awards. It looks just like another quirky indie comedy.
Oh but its Reitman, so the Academy might just wank off to this.
I think it’s being sold as something it isn’t.
what, an indie comedy?
I think it’s going to be a little different than this would have you believe.
I got the same vibe Kris. I have a feeling this is going to be a bit darker in tone than Reitman’s other work. Theron looks like she’s going all out.
Yeah, I suspect that it’s darker than the trailer is letting on. It’s not Bad Teacher nor is it Hope Floats (ha!) but something depressing; which means I’m in.
I’m excited for Patrick Wilson to be in something that doesn’t suck. It’s been so long. And I’m liking Theron in this kind of Bad Teacher role. I think she’s going to hit it out of the park.
Ha! I thought of Bad Teacher, too.
Theron looks like she be really good but I hope the comedy isn’t too broad.
He was in Insidious and that most definitely did not suck.
It’s like “Bad Teacher” but with a writer and director talented enough to work with that kind of abrasive dark comedy.
Oh, that’s right, I forgot about Insidious. I most recently watched Morning Glory and…oh boy. I should have known better.
Trailer looks okay I guess (Full disclosure, I’m not a big fan of Reitman Jr. or Brook “Diablo” Busey). 1-2 noms max seems about right.
This looks great! Patrick Wilson is the poor mans Bradley Cooper.
So, how about after this Reitman starts writing all of his stuff?
Not that I didn’t adore “Juno,” and not that I don’t think “Young Adult” will explore darker territory than the trailer displays, but I could do without Cody’s deliberate quirkiness, especially when something like “Up in the Air” manages to be just as funny as ten times more powerful and profound.
Can’t wait for “Labor Day” is more like what I’m getting from this trailer.
I am so stoked for Labor Day… one of my favorite books and the PERFECT material for Reitman.
I also read the book, and at the time, I think he was hoping that “Labor Day” was going to be his “Up in the Air” follow-up. So I was a little bummed when that got pushed back. But, yeah, I think it’ll fit right in his wheelhouse.
The strangest thing- I actually pictured Josh Brolin as Frank before he was cast in the film. I did a happy dance upon hearing the news. He’s perfect for the role. As is Kate Winslet… but I’m really intrigued who will play her son. He’s the central character ya know? I vote the main kid from Super 8.
The child actors, for me, were the best part of “Super 8,” so I’d be completely on board for that.
Has anyone read the script?
I agree with Red Wine…
I love the restricted bottom trailer better. This looks so good.
Looks interesting. I just hope Cody’s script isn’t too clever for its own good. It’s great to see Theron in a role like this. And I adore Patrick Wilson. Pleased to see him in a good role.
Kris, you mentioned on an Oscar Talk a few weeks ago that this was my most anticipated of the year…the trailer did not dissapoint. I almost hope they don’t release a Red Band trailer just so the more lurid bits stay a surprise! I’m predicting that this will have a lot more support than people on here seem to believe it will
Nice one from Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody!!! You gotta love their tag-team…
I’ve currently got this shortlisted for best picture, actress, director and screenplay…
That’s an intriguingly unsympathetic setup for a protagonist.
Hmm…one interesting thing: several of Reitman’s most recent projects involve adultery or something close to do it. The twist in Up in the Air and Juno’s near-flirtation with a married man.