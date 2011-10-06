Charlize Theron is delusional in the first trailer for Jason Reitman’s ‘Young Adult’

Jason Reitman is back in the season this year with “Young Adult” after an impressive run with “Up in the Air” two years ago. I’ve been hearing for some time that the Diablo Cody-penned film is a bit of a departure for him, but the trailer, which recently dropped via Apple, is obviously playing up things like the “Juno” connection and comedic elements. Charlize Theron, from what I hear, is sure to be in the running for Best Actress, and Patton Oswalt is said to give a rather surprising performance that could pop up in the supporting actor conversation. “Heard,” “is said to,” let’s just see the film already. Check out the trailer after the jump.

UPDATE: Here is /Film’s exclusive, which was preempted by Apple this afternoon. It’s a slightly different cut of the trailer:

