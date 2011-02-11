Charlize Theron returns to Sci-Fi with Ridley Scott’s ‘Prometheus’

Considering the injuries she suffered in her first Sci-Fi film “Aeon Flux,” no one would fault Charlize Theron from staying away from anything extraordinary that didn’t involve Will Smith. After a slow two years, however, Theron is jumping back into the genre game in Ridley Scott’s upcoming space saga “Prometheus.”

Variety reports Theron will join Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Sherlock Holmes 2”) and Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: First Class) in what was originally an “Alien” prequel until it was subsequently not. That was until today when Fassbender told MTV News the film has a “definite connecting vein” with Scott’s classic. The Brit noted, “When I read it, I was like,’Well, okay, another Alien. Where do you go with this idea?’ And then I sort of read the script, and it’s new, yet it’s in keeping with the old traditions as well. But there’s a whole new revelation within this film.”

You can watch Fassbender’s complete interview with MTV discussing the film here. Catch Fassbender at this blunt and honest point in his career before he’s subjected to publicity training to ensure he never provides such details to the press again.

For Theron, “Prometheus” follows her starring role in Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” which was written by his “Juno” collaborator Diablo Cody. That dramedy is expected to hit theaters later this year. What is unclear is whether Theron will still appear as the Evil Queen in Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” which has confirmed the actresses’ “Road” co-star Viggo Mortensen in the “Huntsman” role. It would seem both “Prometheus” and “Huntsman” would be filming at the same time.

“Prometheus” is being re-written by Damon Lindelof and Ridley Scott after Jon Spaihts penned an initial draft on Scott’s original concept.

20th Century Fox has already slated a June 8, 2012 release date for the tentpole.

