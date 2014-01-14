Check out a visual effects reel for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

It’s amazing, really, how seemingly mundane realities are so elaborately manifested in cinema. So much of what you see on screen, you’d never know, is a digital effect. This is the magic making business and these guys below the line who craft this stuff for us remain largely unsung, and particularly when their work is so invisible (as, often, it should be).

With that in mind, take a gander at the visual effects reel for “The Wolf of Wall Street” below. It takes things up a whole new level where lifting the veil on how things were accomplished is concerned. It’s one of the better presentations of such a thing I’ve seen, and hopefully – whether you’re a fan of the film or not – it will give you a whole new appreciation for how it was made.