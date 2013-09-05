Check out Drake’s track listing for ‘Nothing Was the Same’ with Jay Z and 2 Chainz

Drake released the track listing for his Sept. 24 album, “Nothing Was the Same” this morning, confirming that “Pound Cake,” his collaboration with Jay Z, will close out the set.

This most recent pairing follows Jay Z”s appearance on “Light Up” from Drake”s debut album, “Thank Me Later,” and Drake”s feature on “The Blueprint 3,” Jay Z”s 2009 album.

The other guests on the album include Detail on the track “305 To My City” and OVO duo Majid Jordan on “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” which Drake dropped last week. Big Sean and 2 Chainz appear on “All Me,” one of two bonus tracks on the Deluxe Edition.

Wu-Tang Clan does not appear on a track called “Wu-Tang Forever,” according to Complex, which also notes that Jhene Aiko, whom Drake had previously tweeted would be on the album, appears not to be on the track “From Time,” as originally expected.

First single, “Started From The Bottom,” reached the Top 10 on Billboard”s Hot 100.

Tracklist:

1. Tuscan Leather

2. Furthest Thing

3. Started From The Bottom

4. Wu-Tang Forever

5. Own It

6. Worst Behavior

7. From Time

8. Hold On, We’re Going Home (f/ Majid Jordan)

9. Connect

10. The Language

11. 305 To My City (f/ Detail)

12. Too Much?13. Pound Cake (f/ Jay Z) / Paris Morton Music 2



Deluxe Edition:

14. Come Thru

15. All Me (f/ Big Sean & 2 Chainz)