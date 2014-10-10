Check Out Jan Hooks in This Scathing Parody ‘I’m Commercial’

#SNL
10.10.14 4 years ago

Jan Hooks, the “SNL” alumna who died Thursday of an undisclosed illness at the age of 57, was a television comic long before Lorne Michaels came calling. On the Atlanta-based series “Tush,” which aired on a Ted Turner network that would later become TBS, Hooks was a cast member who occasionally served up seriously scathingly comedy.

In this parody of Helen Reddy's “I Am Woman,” Hooks sings “I'm Commercial” and has you howling immediately after she starts singing. I love her ho-hum introduction preceding a truly vicious lyric. 

Damn, Jan Hooks. You are so, so important. Damn. 

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSIm Commercialjan hooksSNLTush

