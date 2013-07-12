Check out Lady Gaga’s first artwork for new album, ‘ArtPop,’ out Nov. 11

Paws up, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga will return with a new single Aug. 19.

She posted the news on her Facebook page just after midnight PT. Fans can pre-order her new app/album, “ArtPop,” on Sept. 1 for delivery on Nov. 11. “ArtPop” is her fourth studio album and her first since 2011″s “Born This Way.”

In a further explanation on her Facebook page, Momma Monster posted:

“Buil by TechHAUS, the technological branch of Haus of Gaga, the app itself is a musical and visual engineering system that combines music, art, fashion, and technology with a new worldwide community – ‘the auras”. Altering the human experience with social media, we bring ARTculture into POP in a reverse Warholian expedition.

“Exploring Gaga’s existence as a cultural interface, the user will share in the ‘adrenaline of fame” as they build and share their own projects, chat with one another, and watch in real-time on a virtual globe as ARTPOP explodes onto the physical and virtual existence at once on November 11, our ‘BIG BANG!” On the day Haus of Gaga venges with forte to bring the music industry into a new age; an age where art drives pop, and the artist once again is in control of the ‘icon.”

“In turn, the album ARTPOP musically mirrors Gaga’s creative process as she passes through the mediums of each artist she collaborates with, scoring a blueprint of her journey. The result, a ‘rage” of electronic passion and fury, defining each artistic process from beginning to end, ARTPOP could mean anything. But or her, this is a celebration of obsession. And on November 10, she will host an evening of artRave exhibiting Haus of Gaga”s projects as well as collaboration with Inez & Vinoodh, Robert Wilson, Marina Abramovic, and Jeff Koons.”

While it”s not known what songs made the cut, among the producers Lady Gaga has worked with over the past two years on potential material for “ArtPop” are RedOne, Zedd, Madeon and Dallas Austin. Among the artists she”s r recorded with are Kendrick Lamar and Azealia Banks.

She previewed a new song while on tour in 2012: “Princess Die,” about Princess Diana. She later revealed in a fan chat that the version of the song she performed on tour would not make the album, but that she had written a more uptempo version that was under consideration. She also talked about a hip-hop/j-pop/pop song, and has mentioned other new recordings, including one called “Tea.”

Lady Gaga seems to have abandoned a plan she floated last year to release to volumes of music: one would be more “commercial,” she said, while the other, released a few months later, would be more experimental.

The announcement comes a day after reports surfaced that Lady Gaga will perform at the iTunes Festival in London this fall, her first full concert since hip surgery earlier this year. The festival runs Sept. 1-30. While Gaga”s participation isn”t confirmed, among the artists who are laying the fest are Arctic monkeys, Vampire Weekend, Queens of the Stone Age and the Pixies.