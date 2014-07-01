Check Out Minkus’ Return on ‘Girl Meets World’

07.01.14 4 years ago

Stuart Minkus was perhaps the most memorable character from the first season of “Boy Meets World.” Cory was neurotic but normal; Topanga was a space cadet; Mr. Feeny wasn't a glorious sage yet. Minkus, meanwhile, dominated his scenes with smart-aleck comic asides and an unforgettable speaking voice. We've missed him.

Now, 20 years later, he's back in the spinoff series “Girl Meets World” as a relative of the new show's Minkus proxy Farkle. Of course! Check out the above clip to see how Minkus (Lee Norris) has aged since his days as a sixth grade snob.

