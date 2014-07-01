Check Out Minkus’ Return on ‘Girl Meets World’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stuart Minkus was perhaps the most memorable character from the first season of “Boy Meets World.” Cory was neurotic but normal; Topanga was a space cadet; Mr. Feeny wasn't a glorious sage yet. Minkus, meanwhile, dominated his scenes with smart-aleck comic asides and an unforgettable speaking voice. We've missed him.

Now, 20 years later, he's back in the spinoff series “Girl Meets World” as a relative of the new show's Minkus proxy Farkle. Of course! Check out the above clip to see how Minkus (Lee Norris) has aged since his days as a sixth grade snob.