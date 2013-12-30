Check out Stephen Colbert’s cameo in ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Stephen Colbert has been going around bragging about a so-called “breakout cameo” of his in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” for weeks, but everyone just sort of assumed it was typical Colbert tomfoolery. But it turns out that Stephen, who happens to be a total Tolkien geek, does actually appear in the movie! The folks over at Screen Slam have isolated his cameo for our viewing pleasure — and it’s a very brief but exceptionally well-acted moment.

(via Jezebel)

Follow RIOT on Twitter