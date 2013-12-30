Check out Stephen Colbert’s cameo in ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’

#Stephen Colbert
12.30.13 5 years ago

Stephen Colbert has been going around bragging about a so-called “breakout cameo” of his in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” for weeks, but everyone just sort of assumed it was typical Colbert tomfoolery. But it turns out that Stephen, who happens to be a total Tolkien geek, does actually appear in the movie! The folks over at Screen Slam have isolated his cameo for our viewing pleasure — and it’s a very brief but exceptionally well-acted moment.

(via Jezebel)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSSTEPHEN COLBERTThe HobbitTHE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP