Cher kicks off ‘Dressed To Kill’ tour in March

Several years past her farewell tour and her Las Vegas residency, Cher is returning to the road again for the “Dressed to Kill” outing.

The tour, in support of her new album, “Closer To The Truth,” starts March 22, 2014 in Phoenix and will cover 49 North American cities before concluding in San Diego at the Valley View Casino Center on July 11.

Cher announced the tour on the “Today” show this morning. Cher’s “Farewell Tour,” which then, appropriately enough, changed its name to the “Never Can Say Goodbye Tour,” played for 325 dates, so this first leg of the “Dressed To Kill” tour may be just the beginning.

Tickets go on sale to American Express cardholders on Sept. 30 and then will be open to the general public.

See the tour dates below the video of Cher’s performance of “Woman’s World” this morning on “Today.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

CHER ‘DRESSED TO KILL” TOUR

Sat, March 22 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

*Mon, March 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center

*Wed, March 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri, March 28 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Sat, March 29 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Mon, March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wed, April 2 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

*Fri, April 4 Washington DC Verizon Center

Sat, April 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Mon, April 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Wed, April 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri, April 11 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Sat, April 12 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

Wed, April 23 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center

Fri, April 25 Montreal, QC Bell Center

Sat, April 26 Ottawa, ON Canada Tire Centre

*Mon, April 28 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Wed, April 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Fri, May 2 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Mon, May 5 Charlotte, NC Times Warner Cable Arena

Wed, May 7 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

*Fri, May 9 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

*Sat, May 10 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

*Mon, May 12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Wed, May 14 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sat, May 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Sun, May 25 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

Wed, May 28 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri, May 30 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, May 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Mon, June 2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Wed, June 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Fri, June 6 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

Sat, June 7 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Mon, June 9 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Wed, June 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Fri, June 20 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Sat, June 21 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Mon, June 23 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Wed, June 25 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri, June 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

*Sat, June 28 Seattle, WA Key Arena

Mon, June 30 Portland, OR Moda Center

*Wed, July 2 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Sat, July 5 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena

*Mon, July 7 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

*Wed, July 9 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Fri, July 11 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center