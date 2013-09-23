Cher kicks off ‘Dressed To Kill’ tour in March

09.23.13 5 years ago

Several years past her farewell tour and her Las Vegas residency, Cher is returning to the road again for the “Dressed to Kill” outing.

The tour, in support of her new album, “Closer To The Truth,” starts March 22, 2014  in Phoenix and will cover 49 North American cities before concluding in San Diego at the Valley View Casino Center on July 11.

Cher announced the tour on the “Today” show this morning. Cher’s “Farewell Tour,” which then, appropriately enough, changed its name to the “Never Can Say Goodbye Tour,” played for 325 dates, so this first leg of the “Dressed To Kill” tour may be just the beginning.

Tickets go on sale to American Express cardholders on Sept. 30 and then will be open to the general public.

See the tour dates below the video of Cher’s performance of “Woman’s World” this morning on “Today.”

CHER ‘DRESSED TO KILL” TOUR

Sat, March 22                    Phoenix, AZ                        US Airways Center
*Mon, March 24                 Houston, TX                       Toyota Center
*Wed, March 26                 Dallas, TX                             American Airlines Center
Fri, March 28                      Little Rock, AR                   Verizon Arena
Sat, March 29                     Tulsa, OK                             BOK Center
Mon, March 31                 Nashville, TN                      Bridgestone Arena
Wed, April 2                        Pittsburgh, PA                  Consol Energy Center
*Fri, April 4                            Washington DC                 Verizon Center
Sat, April 5                           Uncasville, CT                    Mohegan Sun
Mon, April 7                       Toronto, ON                       Air Canada Centre
Wed, April 9                       Boston, MA                        TD Garden
Fri, April 11                          Indianapolis, IN                 Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sat, April 12                        Detroit, MI                          Joe Louis Arena
Wed, April 23                     Buffalo, NY                         First Niagara Center
Fri, April 25                          Montreal, QC                     Bell Center
Sat, April 26                        Ottawa, ON                        Canada Tire Centre
*Mon, April 28                     Philadelphia, PA               Wells Fargo Center
Wed, April 30                     Columbus, OH                   Nationwide Arena
Fri, May 2                            Cleveland, OH                   Quicken Loans Arena
Mon, May 5                        Charlotte, NC                     Times Warner Cable Arena
Wed, May 7                        Raleigh, NC                         PNC Arena
*Fri, May 9                            Brooklyn, NY                      Barclays Center
*Sat, May 10                         East Rutherford, NJ         Izod Center
*Mon, May 12                     Atlanta, GA                         Philips Arena
Wed, May 14                     Jacksonville, FL                  Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri, May 16                          Orlando, FL                         Amway Center
Sat, May 17                         Ft. Lauderdale, FL            BB&T Center
Sun, May 25                       Las Vegas, NV                    MGM Grand
Wed, May 28                     Denver, CO                         Pepsi Center
Fri, May 30                          Lincoln, NE                          Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, May 31                         Kansas City, MO               Sprint Center
Mon, June 2                       Louisville, KY                      KFC Yum! Center
Wed, June 4                       St. Louis, MO                     Scottrade Center
Fri, June 6                            Milwaukee, WI                 BMO Harris Bradley Center
Sat, June 7                          Chicago, IL                           Allstate Arena
Mon, June 9                       Des Moines, IA                 Wells Fargo Arena
Wed, June 11                     Minneapolis, MN             Target Center
Fri, June 20                         Winnipeg, MB                   MTS Centre
Sat, June 21                        Saskatoon, SK                    Credit Union Centre
Mon, June 23                     Edmonton, AB                   Rexall Place
Wed, June 25                     Calgary, AB                         Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri, June 27                         Vancouver, BC                  Rogers Arena
*Sat, June 28                        Seattle, WA                        Key Arena
Mon, June 30                     Portland, OR                      Moda Center
*Wed, July 2                         San Jose, CA                       SAP Center at San Jose
Sat, July 5                            Ontario, CA                         Citizens Business Bank Arena
*Mon, July 7                         Los Angeles, CA                Staples Center
*Wed, July 9                         Anaheim, CA                      Honda Center
Fri, July 11                           San Diego, CA                    Valley View Casino Center

