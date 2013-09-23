Cher kicks off ‘Dressed To Kill’ tour in March

Several years past her farewell tour and her Las Vegas residency, Cher is returning to the road again for the “Dressed to Kill” outing.
The tour, in support of her new album, “Closer To The Truth,” starts March 22, 2014 in Phoenix and will cover 49 North American cities before concluding in San Diego at the Valley View Casino Center on July 11.
Cher announced the tour on the “Today” show this morning. Cher’s “Farewell Tour,” which then, appropriately enough, changed its name to the “Never Can Say Goodbye Tour,” played for 325 dates, so this first leg of the “Dressed To Kill” tour may be just the beginning.
Tickets go on sale to American Express cardholders on Sept. 30 and then will be open to the general public.
See the tour dates below the video of Cher’s performance of “Woman’s World” this morning on “Today.”
CHER ‘DRESSED TO KILL” TOUR
Sat, March 22 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center
*Mon, March 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
*Wed, March 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Fri, March 28 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Sat, March 29 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Mon, March 31 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wed, April 2 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
*Fri, April 4 Washington DC Verizon Center
Sat, April 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Mon, April 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Wed, April 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri, April 11 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sat, April 12 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena
Wed, April 23 Buffalo, NY First Niagara Center
Fri, April 25 Montreal, QC Bell Center
Sat, April 26 Ottawa, ON Canada Tire Centre
*Mon, April 28 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wed, April 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Fri, May 2 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Mon, May 5 Charlotte, NC Times Warner Cable Arena
Wed, May 7 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
*Fri, May 9 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
*Sat, May 10 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
*Mon, May 12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Wed, May 14 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri, May 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sat, May 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sun, May 25 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
Wed, May 28 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri, May 30 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, May 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Mon, June 2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wed, June 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Fri, June 6 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
Sat, June 7 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Mon, June 9 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Wed, June 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Fri, June 20 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Sat, June 21 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
Mon, June 23 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
Wed, June 25 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri, June 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
*Sat, June 28 Seattle, WA Key Arena
Mon, June 30 Portland, OR Moda Center
*Wed, July 2 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Sat, July 5 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena
*Mon, July 7 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
*Wed, July 9 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Fri, July 11 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
