‘Chicago’ director Rob Marshall bringing ‘Into the Woods’ to the big screen

Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning Broadway hit “Into the Woods,” which freely mashed up fairy tale stories, is getting the big screen treatment at Disney, courtesy of director Rob Marshall.

“Into the Woods” blends characters and events from a host of famous fairytales (including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel) into the original story of a Baker and his wife who try to reverse their family curse and have a baby. The musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 1988, winning for best score and best book of a musical. The 2002 Broadway revival won a Tony for best revival of a musical.

Original “Into the Woods” writer James Lapine will adapt the musical, while Marshall and John DeLuca’s production company, LUCAMAR, will produce.

Marshall directed previous film versions of other Broadway hits, including “Nine” and the 2002 best picture winner, “Chicago,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere and Renee Zellweger.

Marshall and Disney teamed for last year’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” which earned a huge treasure at the box office, despite many negative reviews.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine on this extraordinary and inspiring work,” said Marshall and DeLuca in a release. “We are greatly looking forward to continuing our creative and rewarding relationship with Rich Ross, Sean Bailey and the ever supportive team at Disney.”

“Rob Marshall brought his signature flair to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with tremendous results and he is the perfect person to bring ‘Into the Woods” to the screen,” Studio Chairman Rich Ross and President of Production Sean Bailey said in a statement. “We”ve loved working with Rob, and this is a great start to our collaboration with LUCAMAR.”

