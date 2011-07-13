Chickenfoot’s new album ‘III’ promises to go to 11

07.13.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Chickenfoot, the rock outfit composed of Van Halen”s Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, Red Hot Chili Peppers” Chad Smith and gunslinger Joe Satriani, will release its second album Sept. 27.

The eOne Music release is called “Chickenfoot IIII,” because, according to Hagar, the band is so awesome, it just advanced right past number 2. Is that like getting to skip a grade when you”re in elementary school? 

It also begs the question of can you have sophomore slump if you pretend it”s not your second album?

Anyway, in what may be one of the most awesome quotes we”ve ever reprinted, Hagar said in a statement: “We’re calling the album Chickenfoot III because it’s so good, the songs are so tight, it’s like we jumped right past having to make a second record.”  Seriously, the dude should be in politics.

The press release further promises “colossal, stadium-shaking riffs.” But wait, there”s more: Apparently the band tackles the world”s economic issues in “Three And A Half Letters” and morality in “Up Next.”  We just want some of Hagar”s tequila.

The group”s first set, which came out in 2009, has been certified gold in the U.S.

Around The Web

TAGSCHAD SMITHChickenfootJoe SatrianiMichael Anthonyred hot chili peppersSammy Hagarvan halen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP