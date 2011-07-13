Chickenfoot’s new album ‘III’ promises to go to 11

Chickenfoot, the rock outfit composed of Van Halen”s Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, Red Hot Chili Peppers” Chad Smith and gunslinger Joe Satriani, will release its second album Sept. 27.

The eOne Music release is called “Chickenfoot IIII,” because, according to Hagar, the band is so awesome, it just advanced right past number 2. Is that like getting to skip a grade when you”re in elementary school?

It also begs the question of can you have sophomore slump if you pretend it”s not your second album?

Anyway, in what may be one of the most awesome quotes we”ve ever reprinted, Hagar said in a statement: “We’re calling the album Chickenfoot III because it’s so good, the songs are so tight, it’s like we jumped right past having to make a second record.” Seriously, the dude should be in politics.

The press release further promises “colossal, stadium-shaking riffs.” But wait, there”s more: Apparently the band tackles the world”s economic issues in “Three And A Half Letters” and morality in “Up Next.” We just want some of Hagar”s tequila.

The group”s first set, which came out in 2009, has been certified gold in the U.S.