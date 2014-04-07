Chilling first teaser for HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’ imagines the Rapture

“And like that…they were gone.”

So goes the opening voiceover in the first teaser for HBO's “The Leftovers,” a new series (based on the 2011 novel by Tom Perrotta) that imagines what would happen if 2 percent of the world's population suddenly disappeared without a trace. That would be 140 million people – “more than the world's ten largest cities combined,” as Voiceover Man informs us. We're then treated to the scene of a woman screaming for her missing baby, along with a montage of “end of days”-type imagery that'll be sure to send a chill down your spine.

Created by Perrotta and Damon Lindelof (“Lost”), “The Leftovers” is slated to premiere June 15 on HBO.

Check out the teaser below, then let us know whether you'll be watching “The Leftovers” by voting in the poll further down.