‘Chinatown’ Blu-ray will feature commentary by Robert Towne and David Fincher

“Chinatown” is one of those movies that changes every time I return to it, each time giving it some space after I see it. It is a slippery classic that represents a gorgeous collision between the studio hypergloss of the ’40s and the New Truth cinema of the ’70s, a European’s heartfelt struggle to understand the city where his chosen medium thrived and took root. I adore “Chinatown,” both as a script that refuses to compromise in the way it unveils its sad, damaged heart and as a perfectly-pitched tribute to the LA noir fiction I love so much. It’s impeccably performed, beautifully photographed, and about as good an example of what happens when everything clicks just right on a movie as I can name.
And it is finally, finally, finally coming to Blu-ray.
Like Universal, Paramount is celebrating it’s 100th year this year, and I think releasing one of the finest films the studio has ever made on the finest home video format that’s been made so far is a pretty nice way of celebrating the year. And if the only thing the disc contained was a perfectly restored high-definition print, I’d be all about that. I would happily pick one up.
But no. No, they’ve gone all out, and in a stroke of genius on the part of somebody, the film features a commentary track by the screenwriter of the film, one of the Titans of the ’70s, Robert Towne. And, while that also is reason enough by itself without adornment to buy the disc, that’s not all. Nope. The commentary is by Robert Towne… AND… David Fincher.
You don’t make movies the way Fincher makes movies if you aren’t a movie freak on some deep genetic level. And I think the best filmmakers are also people who I like hearing talk about movies. Not their own films, per se, but movies in general. They have strong opinions that they don’t often share in public, so a commentary track like this becomes a real treat. I can only imagine what sort of love Fincher must have for a film as precise and as black-hearted as “Chinatown,” and he and Towne should make a fascinating pair.
There’s also a big three-part documentary that contains, in part, Towne taking a tour of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, and instead of being a making-of documentary on the film, that instead is the kick into a documentary about Los Angeles and the way its history has been defined by water. Then there’s yet another piece that’s an appreciation of the film, built around interviews with Steven Soderbergh, Roger Deakins, Kimberly Pierce, and James Newton Howard. There is a behind-the-scenes piece, another about the way the film starts and ends, and even more beyond that.
This is reason to be excited, and I am absolutely rabid now about that commentary track. And the best part? They’re using the actual one-sheet for the cover:
Love that art. Love the movie. April 3, 2012 can’t get here fast enough.
awesome awesome awesome awesome awesome
That is a nice package. You touch on something I’ve always liked about the film: that it’s a ’70s film that happens to take place in the ’40s. There are so many fearless creative choices that contribute to what is a classic noir.
I don’t mean to be a dick, but what is the big deal about Chinatown? I only saw it on Monday (for the first time, I admit) because it was on TV in HD in the hotel I was staying in and it is THE glowing example in just about every screenwriting book I own. I didn’t get it in those, nor did I get it on Monday.
I liked a lot of things about it (the general setting and the notion of the importance of water in a place like L.A., the omnipresence of liquid sounds, how Jack’s backstory in Chinatown was never told), disliked some only due to my personal taste (I don’t like Jerry Goldsmith too much on the best of days, but his jazzy score here downright annoyed me at times; L.A. noir is not an particular favorite genre of mine), and I can image how shocking Faye Dunaways’s revelation near the end must have been in 1974 — but then I didn’t feel it really meant anything, nor was it really explored later; not to mention Jack solving this plot line by just slapping her a couple times *really* rubbed me the wrong way.
Also, I felt as a mystery it just wasn’t very strong. The scene where the Mexican boy just gives one little hint and rides away without Jack even trying to ask any more questions was particularly ridiculous. Similarly the obituary hint over the phone; I can see no reason whatsoever why she didn’t either keep quiet or spill the beans completely — other than that the screenplay required it.
I sometimes buy Blu-rays of classics just so I can appreciate them more (or for the first time), but was about to skip this despite a Towne/Fincher commentary track sounding really neat. Please enlighten me.
Really disagree with you there. I love a lot of Jerry Goldsmith, especially his score here and I love LA noir. Probably the thing that resonates strongly every time is John Huston as Noah Cross, one of the most evil characters I’ve ever seen on film.
Like I said, that’s just a matter of taste. I don’t blame Jerry Goldsmith for me not liking jazz very much (my problem with his Chinatown score) or for thinking early synths sound really hokey with an orchestra (my problem with many of his classic scores such as Star Trek TMP or Explorers).
I wouldn’t particularly describe the score as Jazzy (outside of the “Love Theme”, which is one of my favourite movie pieces ever), it’s really more of a modern classical thing with tone clusters and tone rows. Also there are only about 20 minutes of score in the movie, which lasts over two hours, which is one of the reasons this is one of my favourite scores because it resonates at the exact right points (for me) instead of taking control of the emotional content the way John Williams has of late.
To be fair, Chinatown is my favourite movie, so I find it a little hard to see where you are coming from
Well to be fair, OJHWEL wants to engage a conversation about Chinatown, not to ask if you agree with him or not but to explain why you do.
Unlike OJHWEL, I can’t comment on the content of the film, as I’ve never seen it, but I do have a blu-ray-related question that I’m hoping someone will answer. I jumped on the dvd bandwagon well and proper when it became clear the VHS tapes were a dying breed, but I’ve never owned a blu-ray player or seen a film played on it. From the ridiculous hi-def clarity I’ve seen displayed in electronics stores, I can conclude that movies today have the potential to look leaps and bounds more realistic and captivating. But movies today are made to be hi-def. How does a blu-ray version of an old film play? Is there really such a great difference? Would it be like a standard film being played on an IMAX? All grainy and obviously not meant for IMAX? (I remember how much the replayed Sorcerer’s Apprentice stood out amongst the rest of Fantasia 2000.) So please, I’d love to know what the quality difference is.
Old movies can look just as good as modern movies. I own Blu-rays of Casablanca, The African Queen and Ben-Hur which look AMAZING even by today’s standards. If there are special effects in the movie, those usually look quite obvious (some matte paintings in Ben-Hur, for instance), but that’s only noticable due to the relative blurriness of TV and DVD all those years.
The movies I’ve mentioned are, of course, classics that have been painstakingly (and expensively) cleaned up etc. but even “regular” old movies (I recently saw the original Italian Job) benefit hugely from the increase in resolution. While celluloid does not really have a resolution, it is generally said that even 1080p only shows about half the details of what is really there on film.
Just FYI, that Fincher/Towne commentary is originally from (I believe) a 2008 DVD release of CHINATOWN, although that disc is now OOP. Carry on being duly excited.
My favorite movie ever made. I am beyond thrilled with the treatment the film looks to be getting on blu-ray. Hopefully Paramount actually gives us the GREAT transfer that this film deserves. The DVD transfer was seriously lacking.
The Towne/Fincher commentary and the Towne documentary tour have me drooling already to have this disc in my hands.
