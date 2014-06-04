Chloe Sevigny Has Heard of Birds and Loves Them

06.04.14 4 years ago

Good evening, America. Chloe Sevigny — or at least comedian Drew Droege's version of Chloe Sevigny — is back with plenty of opinions about birds. Se's not quite sure how to pronounce that word, but she's sure she loves them. Birds, I mean. Or is it BYIRDZ? Here are some other Chloe classics that won't remind you of “Boys Don't Cry” at all.

Behold, birthdays:

Behold, Halloween:

And of course, resolutions:

Congratulations. You now have permission never to speak to Jeanne Tripplehorn ever again.

TAGSCHLOE SEVIGNYDrew Droege

