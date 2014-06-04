Chloe Sevigny Has Heard of Birds and Loves Them

Good evening, America. Chloe Sevigny — or at least comedian Drew Droege's version of Chloe Sevigny — is back with plenty of opinions about birds. Se's not quite sure how to pronounce that word, but she's sure she loves them. Birds, I mean. Or is it BYIRDZ? Here are some other Chloe classics that won't remind you of “Boys Don't Cry” at all.
Behold, birthdays:
Behold, Halloween:
And of course, resolutions:
Congratulations. You now have permission never to speak to Jeanne Tripplehorn ever again.
Your so SAD. I feel very sorry that you have a need to put down such a wonderful actress Jeanne Tripplehorn? I know your extremely talented and Funny- But why the put down-I loved her in the Firm- She is and always has been so beautiful and her ability to love others comes across easily- Forgive the cliche. “Hurt people. Hurt people”. Most of us hurt in different ways throughout our lives, but it is what we do with that hurt, that makes us stronger and compassionate or sad, bitter and alone. I wish the best for you. I bet your fun, funny and can uplift others when you want too. I am a terrible writer, sorry, but my heart was there.