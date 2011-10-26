Chris Brown, Josh Holloway put on their dancing shoes for ‘Planet B-Boy’

Screen Gems” “Planet B-Boy” starring Josh Holloway, Laz Alonso, Josh Peck, Caity Lotz, and Chris Brown, has started shooting in L.A.

The film will be directed by Benson Lee, who helmed the documentary of the same name in 2007.

The new “B-Boy” centers on American b-boy dance crew gearing up to compete against the best crews in the world at the Battle of the Year International Championships in France. The main crew wants to take the title back from the Koreans, the Russians and the French who have dominated the competition over the last decade.

Beau Flynn, Tripp Vinson and Amy Lo are producing the film, which will shoot in Los Angeles and Montpellier, France. Brin Hill and Chris Parker wrote the script.

Holloway, best known as James “Sawyer” Ford on “Lost” will next be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” Perhaps the most imprtant lingering question from “Lost” will finally be answered: Can Sawyer dance?



Singer-actor Brown previously starred in “Takers” and the dance-themed “Stomp the Yard.” He’ll next be seen in “Think Like a Man.” Now, he can dance.

