Chris Brown announces North American F.A.M.E. tour dates

Singer Chris Brown is set to launch his F.A.M.E. tour next month.
The massive North American tour kicks off September 12 in Toronto, and will conclude October 30 in Hartford, Connecticut.
“This tour will allow me to paint a picture musically,” Brown said in a statement. “I want to bring a lot of energy and excitement to all the fans. It’s going to be a great show.”
The tour’s opening acts will include Kelly Rowland, Tyga and T-Pain.
Brown just released the rap-heavy mixtape “Boys In Detention,” which features a collaboration with Justin Bieber called “Ladies Love Me.” Hear it here.
Brown is currently writing songs for upcoming albums by Bieber and R’n’B star Brandy and is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards August 28. He’s also co-starring in the upcoming romantic comedy “Think Like A Man.”
Here are the F.A.M.E. Tour dates:
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
9/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
9/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC
9/17 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/18 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
9/21 – Cleveland, IL @ CSU
9/23 – Chicago, IL @ Tinley Park
9/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
9/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
9/28 – Baltimore, MD @ 1s Mariner Arena
9/30 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
10/1 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/7 – Tampa, FL @ 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre
10/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
10/9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Amphitheatre
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ GEXA Pavilion
10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena
10/16 – Houston, TX @ Woodlands
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ashley Pavilion
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Sleep Train Concord
10/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
10/26 – Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum
10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center
10/30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
