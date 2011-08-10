Chris Brown announces North American F.A.M.E. tour dates

Singer Chris Brown is set to launch his F.A.M.E. tour next month.

The massive North American tour kicks off September 12 in Toronto, and will conclude October 30 in Hartford, Connecticut.

“This tour will allow me to paint a picture musically,” Brown said in a statement. “I want to bring a lot of energy and excitement to all the fans. It’s going to be a great show.”

The tour’s opening acts will include Kelly Rowland, Tyga and T-Pain.

Brown just released the rap-heavy mixtape “Boys In Detention,” which features a collaboration with Justin Bieber called “Ladies Love Me.” Hear it here.

Brown is currently writing songs for upcoming albums by Bieber and R’n’B star Brandy and is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards August 28. He’s also co-starring in the upcoming romantic comedy “Think Like A Man.”

Here are the F.A.M.E. Tour dates:

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

9/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

9/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC

9/17 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/18 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

9/21 – Cleveland, IL @ CSU

9/23 – Chicago, IL @ Tinley Park

9/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

9/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

9/28 – Baltimore, MD @ 1s Mariner Arena

9/30 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

10/1 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/7 – Tampa, FL @ 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre

10/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

10/9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Amphitheatre

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ GEXA Pavilion

10/15 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena

10/16 – Houston, TX @ Woodlands

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ashley Pavilion

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/22 – Oakland, CA @ Sleep Train Concord

10/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

10/26 – Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center

10/30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center