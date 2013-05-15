Chris Brown’s new single features Aaliyah: Listen to a snippet

The next single from Chris Brown”s forthcoming “X” album will feature previously unreleased vocals from the late Aaliyah.
“They Don”t Know” partners Brown with the singer, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Brown announced the collaboration during a press conference for the BET Awards, according to Rap Up.
He already shot the video in South Central Los Angeles. Hear a very short snippet of the song from the video shoot below. It’s bittersweet to hear her again.
“X,” which comes out July 16, also features guest spots from Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, as well as production from Timbaland, Pharrell and Polow Da Don.
Brown apparently now sees himself on a mission. He explained that in the video, he is “trying to uplift the poverty side of the community and show them where I”m from. I”m from Virginia, but everyone comes from a broken home or being broke-I remember when I was.”
Expect more personal revelations on the album. Brown told Rolling Stone in March, “Making ‘X,’ I found out who I am…This album has a lot of substance, from the subject matter and the situations to how it deals with love.”
“Fine China,” The first single from “X,” is No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.
GOTTA GO W/MISSY AND TIMBALAND ON THIS-LET’S JUST FORGET 4 A MIN THAT THEY ACTUALLY KNEW AND WKED W/HER SO THEYD PROB BE MORE ON POINT ABOUT THIS, BUT THE OFFENSIVENESS OF CHRIS BROWN USING AALIYAH. IS NOONE ELSE BOTHERED BY THE FACT THAT HE KINDA REPS EVERYTHING SHE WAS NOT? NOONE FIND IT A WEE BIT TELLING THAT PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO UTILIZE HER TALENT TO PROMOTE THEIR LACK-I MEAN WHAT BETTER AID FOR YOUR LACK OF A GROWING AUDIENCE THAN TO RIDE OFF HER READY MADE AUDIENCE. ACTUALLY HAD THE FORTUNE OF DOING A BIT OF WORK W/HER RIGHT B4 HER PASSING AND I DEF DIDNT GET THE FEELING THAT SHE WAS ABOUT SILLY PHOBES WHO BEAT THEIR MORE SUCCESSFUL FEMALE COUNTERPARTS, SO I GUESS LUCKY FOR HIM THAT SHE’S NOT HERE TO DENY HIS USE OF HER WORK. I REALLY HOPE THAT MISSY STANDS UP FOR HER GIRL AND WHERE IS HER BROTHER ON ALL THIS-DOESNT SEEM LIKE SOMETHING HE’D BE TOO ABOUT EITHER IF I RECALL. BUT HEY-GOOD FOR MR BROWN-HES HANGING IN THERE ANY MEANS NEC-USE A DEAD GENIUS, TYING HIS NEW SINGLE TO THE GAYS-HE’LL STOP AT NO LENGTHS OBVIOUSLY SO KUDOS…ITS NOT VERY HIP HOP BUT GOOD FOR HIM