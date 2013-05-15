Chris Brown’s new single features Aaliyah: Listen to a snippet

The next single from Chris Brown”s forthcoming “X” album will feature previously unreleased vocals from the late Aaliyah.

“They Don”t Know” partners Brown with the singer, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Brown announced the collaboration during a press conference for the BET Awards, according to Rap Up.

He already shot the video in South Central Los Angeles. Hear a very short snippet of the song from the video shoot below. It’s bittersweet to hear her again.

“X,” which comes out July 16, also features guest spots from Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, as well as production from Timbaland, Pharrell and Polow Da Don.

Brown apparently now sees himself on a mission. He explained that in the video, he is “trying to uplift the poverty side of the community and show them where I”m from. I”m from Virginia, but everyone comes from a broken home or being broke-I remember when I was.”

Expect more personal revelations on the album. Brown told Rolling Stone in March, “Making ‘X,’ I found out who I am…This album has a lot of substance, from the subject matter and the situations to how it deals with love.”

“Fine China,” The first single from “X,” is No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js