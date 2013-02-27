Chris Cooper could be set to go full Goblin for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’

I’ll say this for Marc Webb: he’s got good taste in casting.
Chris Cooper is now onboard to play Norman Osborn in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which means he could well be menacing Peter Parker right there alongside Electro (Jamie Foxx) and The Rhino (Paul Giamatti).
That’s a lot of characters to juggle for a blockbuster which is also introducing Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Mary Jane Watson (Shailene Woodley) into the series. We still have no idea if The Daily Bugle and J. Jonah Jameson are going to be brought into Webb’s series any time soon, and we also don’t know exactly how these new characters are going to be used.
Osborn was kept off-screen in Webb’s first film. We heard mention of him, but he quite literally stayed in the shadows. It was obvious that they were building to a reveal, and having someone like Cooper play the part pays off that tease. The question now is which version of Osborn we’ll be seeing in the film. Is he going to already be deeply involved in the research that transformed him into the Green Goblin? Or is he going to try to reverse engineer the accident that gave Peter his spider powers and is that what’s going to push him over the edge?
I wouldn’t be surprised to see Osborn handled as largely benevolent in this film, setting him up to play the villain in one of the future films. He is certainly the lynchpin to all things evil in Webb’s version of “Spider-Man.” The game that was released as a sort of sequel to the first film took place in and around Oscorp, where it appeared they were making more creatures along the lines of the first movie’s Lizard, human/animal hybrids with monstrous powers. If they stick with that idea in the movies (and obviously I know they’re not obligated to take anything in the games as sacred, even if the game was orchestrated with the filmmakers in the first place), then I’m really curious to see Giamatti as The Rhino.
Osborn in general is obsessed with the use of science to transform humanity into something else, whether it happens to Peter or Otto Octavius or the poor bastards he experiments on or even himself. His connection to Peter seems to get more and more explicit with each reworking of the basic Spider-Man mythology, and my guess is we’ll learn quite a bit in the second film about how Osborn was related to the work of Richard Parker, Peter’s father, and it wouldn’t shock me to learn that Norman had a hand in the end of Richard Parker’s life.
I was frustrated by the first film, but enough of the movie worked for me that I want the sequel to be great. I want this to be a better piece of storytelling using the elements that were already largely in place. I want Webb and the small army of screenwriters who have had their hands on the material to build their own world here. It’s almost the opposite of the larger Marvel Universe that Disney/Marvel is building. Here, I’d like to see them just focus on telling the story about how Peter goes from that accident and the loss that defines his early life to being the one person holding back a tidal wave of lunatic villainy, willing to sacrifice anything to do what is right. I’ve always thought Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s perfect creations, and the excitement that I still see in fans over every new bit of information about the new film is a real testament to what a firm grip the character has on his place in pop culture.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens in a zillion theaters on May 2, 2014.
That just seems like way too many major villains and major characters to introduce and give an arc to in one movie. Did they learn nothing from the third Raimi Spiderman? Or X3? Both suffered from a wandering, unsatisfying story, one that couldn’t decide on its priorities. (Plus other things, but mostly that.) Let’s face it, all the great casting in the world can’t fix story-deep problems. Which they already proved with the LAST Amazing Spiderman. And honestly, as likeable as Garfield and Stone may have been, I was never convinced for an instant that they were high schoolers, or that they would ever have been in their situations.
I agree with you my friend. Webb is what I like to call a stock director. He just picks Stock actors and thus far that’s all he’s really good at, also he himself confirm that “His Spider-man” is sadly part of the MCU at least he’s trying to force that in there. Why would you do something so stupid? Cooper looks like he could be related Dane and thats good. However with a throw away line that reminds me of Ang Lee’s Hulk and How Osborn is going to Be, I’m worried. I want this to be good but am I going to see the movie? not in a million years, I’m still on the fence and getting a BAD VIBE form this.
While Chris Cooper is an excellent actor, I don’t know if his gruffness has the kind of polish I’d like Norman to have.
All the villains are there for toys/clothing.
More characters, more toys/clothing.
More toys/clothing, more money.
Cynicism aside, I really am genuinely concerned about how lenient people are towards THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.
I sincerely am not trying to be a troll, but I thought it was awful. And really don’t think that’s an opinion but a fact – Its a truly bad movie. Even in other comic adaptations I’m not fond of but other people seem to be (X-MEN, X-2, and even Raimi’s first Spider-Man film as examples) there were remnants of interest. I could not find any in TASM:
People have pointed out the “chemistry” between Garfield and Stone, yet I believe whatever moments they have with each other are not earned. Their “relationship” is severely rushed.
They’ve also pointed out Peter’s “trash talking” as a plus, yet, the only scenes he really does it is with the car jacker and the Lizard in the school. Both times the dialogue is drowned out by noise or overlapping, and it rings false to me.
Webb seems to be getting a lot of credit for directing, but, the action scenes were flat imo, and I can’t help but think the whole “Peter is the One” thing (…that they are STILL pressing forward with in the advertising for the DVD) was his personal take on the material, what he brought to the table.
Also, there were moments in the film where it felt as if the film makers were consciously making fun of Spider-Man fans. I haven’t watched the movie recently, so I admit I can’t post any in depth examples, but, even if they were not so blatant as to be insulting or infuriating, they were definite jabs. Which, to me, suggests a feeling of being above the material and the fans by the film makers.
Trash-talking is good, but when Spider-Man does it in the comics, it’s actually funny. Garfield might be a good actor, but he’s not a natural wisecracker. And when you’re not, you just sound like a douche.
I must say I whole heartedly agree with the concerns from readers on this site. When has over stuffing a film with villans ever worked well? In my opinion trying to be too clever has wrecked a lot of potentially great films that would have been far better if they just kept it simple. Spiderman 3, DKR or X3 anyone? (Please note I don’t think DKR or Spiderman 3 were awful, I just think both could have been far better with a more simplified story)
The Godfather? From Russia With Love? Batman Begins?
Why do fans reflexively freak out every time the cast of some superhero movie rises above three? Are movies with multiple characters and complex plots and themes too difficult for the average comics fan to follow? I used to read comics with George Perez covers with hundreds of characters on every cover and I never got lost.
I’d like to reply to that as someone who isn’t a “fan” at all. Just someone who enjoys good movies and the mythology behind good superheroes/villains. I have no loyalties to any one of them. It’s not that more characters and more complex plots make anything harder to understand, it’s that the movie-makers very, very rarely manage to tell those stories well, and keep them streamlined, and interesting, and focused. I think the examples already presented show that.
I bet Giamatti as the Rhino is like a minor villain, someone in a ridiculous suit that Spidey can make fun of. There’s no possible way to do the Rhino seriously. Casting Giamatti only underlines this — if he’s playing it in the same key as he played the boss in Private Parts, getting more pissed as things go wrong while Peter rags on him mercilessly, could be really funny. It wouldn’t even shock me if it was the first scene in the movie.
