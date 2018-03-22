Chris Evans Confirms He’s Done Playing Captain America After ‘Avengers 4’

#Chris Evans #Avengers
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.22.18

MARVEL

Of the 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans has appeared in eight of them: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. That’s a lot of movies! It will soon be nine-out-of-19 with the impending April release of Avengers: Infinity War, and once Avengers 4 is out, 10-out-of-22. (That will tie him with Robert Downey, Jr. for the most among any actor in the MCU.)

But after that, Evans is hanging up the shield.

Last year, he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract — Avengers: Infinity War, due in April, and a sequel planned for next year. For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit. (Via)

This isn’t the first time Evans has expressed interest in bailing on playing Cap, and Avengers 4 seems as good a time as any, considering the expected body count. Besides, can you blame him? Acting against all that green-screen is creatively unfulfilling for an actor who’s a burgeoning Broadway star. Evans also needs to get back to his real passion: teen movie parodies.

Really excited for the Not Another Teen Movie Cinematic Universe.

(Via the New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSCAPTAIN AMERICACHRIS EVANS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP