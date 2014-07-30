Chris Evans talks ‘intimidating’ James Spader, gets videobombed by Samuel L. Jackson

SAN DIEGO – In the annals of “Avengers: Age of Ultron” video bombs at San Diego Comic-Con 2014, I'm fairly certain that Mark Ruffalo's is still the best. But Samuel L. Jackson definitely gives Ruffalo a run for his money with his blatant (albeit welcome) intrusion into our red carpet interview with Chris Evans:

So what does SLJ warn Chris not to do? For the answer to that question, and to hear Evans' explanation of what makes James Spader so intimidating in person (hint: “[It] feels like he's looking into your soul”), click on the video above for the full interview.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters on May 1, 2015.

