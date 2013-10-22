Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hit London for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ premiere

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Kat Dennings, Idris Elba and more were on hand Tuesday night for the London premiere of “Thor: The Dark World,” the imminent Marvel sequel that centers on Thor’s attempts to save the Nine Realms from total destruction by Malekith the Accursed (Christopher Eccleston), ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim. Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film in the comments.

“Thor: The Dark World” hits theaters on November 8.