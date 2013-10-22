Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman hit London for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ premiere

#Idris Elba #Marvel
10.23.13 5 years ago

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Kat Dennings, Idris Elba and more were on hand Tuesday night for the London premiere of “Thor: The Dark World,” the imminent Marvel sequel that centers on Thor’s attempts to save the Nine Realms from total destruction by Malekith the Accursed (Christopher Eccleston), ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim. Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film in the comments.

“Thor: The Dark World” hits theaters on November 8.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#Marvel
TAGSAdewale AkinnuoyeAgbajeALAN TAYLORCHRIS HEMSWORTHCHRISTOPHER ECCLESTONIDRIS ELBAKAT DENNINGSMarvelnatalie portmanStellan SkarsgårdThor The Dark World premiereThor: The Dark WorldTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP