Chris Hemsworth discussed playing ‘Doc Savage’ for ‘Iron Man 3’s Shane Black

Last September, Shane Black did an interview with Jim Vejvoda at IGN, and the subject of “Doc Savage” came up. Black was discussing the casting challenge that Doc Savage poses, since the character was always described as being larger than anyone else, exponentially speaking. You could do it as an effect, I'm sure, but it helps if you start with someone who's already gigantic.
To that end, Jim suggested Chris Hemsworth. I concur. During a recent event of some sort that I might be heavily embargoed over, I may or may not have had reason to see Hemsworth in person in a very particular costume that showed off just how absurdly proportioned he is. I'm a long-time Doc Savage fan, and I know how I've pictured the character based on the way character in the stories react to him. He is unsettlingly large. He doesn't quite seem to be the same species as the normal human men around him. I think Hemsworth totally works if you're trying to cast that, and it helps that he is crazy talented as well. I think it would be fun to watch him play a lead in a Shane Black film, since I'm sure Black's take will have plenty of sly character humor built in, and Hemsworth is great at playing things so straight that they become funny.
While that conversation between Jim and Shane Black pops up in Google if you put the star's name and the character's name in together, it appears that in the story where Borys Kit wrote about Shane Black and the “Predator” reboot, he also mentioned that Black recently met with Chris Hemsworth for the role. That's not remotely the same thing as saying Hemsworth will play the part, but knowing that he's in the mix is encouraging. I've heard that “Doc Savage” reads big and expensive right now, and I'm dying to see what they're going to do with perhaps the pulpiest of all the pulp icons. If they do these right, there's really never been another action series like it, and I wouldn't have any objections to Hemsworth playing a second icon.
He's also juggling a '70s crime film with Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe co-starring in “The Nice Guys,” but there's no word on which of those projects will be first, or how quickly Fox is going to want to get a new “Predator” in theaters. It sure looks like “Iron Man 3” lit a fire, though, doesn't it?
I could not be happier about all the work Black is getting. I know he went away for awhile prior to Kiss Kiss, but he’s long been a favorite voice of mine in film. The Predator reboot is surely the least interesting, but with the potential casting for Doc and The Nice Guys, I went from excited to downright giddy in no time.
Doesn’t Tom Cruise have the market cornered when it comes to playing characters that are unsettlingly large?
We all know that DOC SAVAGE will never happen. To be honest, I’m surprised they still haven’t pulled the plug, but I guess once they will look at the box office results of other movies, that were based on famous pulp heroes (and especially at what LONE RANGER made), someone will decide that it’s not worth it.
Hey, don’t get me wrong, I would love to see that movie, but…y’know. I think it won’t happen.
You are probably right about that, and it’s a very depressing thing… I hope you’re not, I hope someone knows that you don’t hire Shane Black for his dream project and get something watered down, and that is what will set this film apart from previous attempts to do classic pulp (I’m also thinking of John Carter).
Hemsworth would have made a great Jack Reacher if they had waited a few years for him to be the right age.
I’d watch Hemsworth paint a fence.
We all know the “Rock” is the perfect Doc Savage.
Exchange Rate Today give you the best quote on Money Tranfer providers that are a suitable foreign exchange service for transferring your money abroad.
These days we can not rely on banks for our currency transfers abroad, and with the providers we suggest these can save you up to 5% on a foreign currency transaction abroad.
Exchange Rate Today also give a full comprehensive review on each provider.
Each provider has been rated by our editors that have in-depth knowledge of each service whether it is a private or corporate transaction giving you the best option available for transferring money overseas.
currency solutions
xe.com
world first
transferwise
worldremit
virgin money
azimo
tesco bank
torfx
fairfx
ofx
xendpay
westernunion
caxton fx
ifx
paypal
currencies direct
ukforex
usforex
moneygram
ace fx
travelex
post office
hifx
currencyfair
moneycorp
helpful articles
exchange rate today
foreign transfer
send foreign currency
best rates foreign currency
best currency rate
best foreign currency rates
online money transfer
international wire transfer online
foreign currency best exchange rates
money transfer international
sending money
compare currency conversion
exchange compare
currency converter comparison
compare currency exchange
compare rates of exchange
best way to send cash
cheapest way to transfer funds internationally
best forex exchange rates
euro exchange rate comparison
find best exchange rate
exchange rate dollars to pounds
best banks for international transfers
currency online best rates
xoom conversion rate
best dollar exchange rate today
best exchange rate for euro
compare the money exchange rate
transfer money to india
global money transfer company
currency exchange comparison website
currency transfer compare
best exchange rate euros
electronic money transfer
money transfer uk
international bank transfer fee
international money transfer service
best euro exchange rate compare
lowest international wire transfer fees
best rates money exchange
exchange rate converter
best currency exchanges
best rates for travel money
transfer money
which currency exchange is best
how to send money internationally
currency purchase comparison
online money transfer services
cost of international wire transfer
money transfer sites
best rate money exchange
cheapest international wire transfer
send money overseas cheap
top 10 money transfer companies
money sending services
transfer rates
best price currency exchange rates
best ways to transfer money internationally
money transfer software
compare money exchange rates
best rate for currency exchange
ways to send money
transfer funds overseas
xoom currency exchange
best way to transfer money internationally
international money transfer best rates
best bank for international transfers
safe money transfer
compare international money transfer
exchange rate comparison site
currency comparison rates
best money exchange rate
compare travel currency rates
best exchange money
cheapest way to make international payments
best foreign currency deals
best way to receive money from overseas
remit to india
best price foreign currency
sending money overseas online
compare the currency
best euro exchange rate today
best money transfer companies
currency exchange rate comparison
forex best rates
money transfer cheap
best way to send money internationally
money transfer compare
european money transfer
cheap wire transfer international
transfer money internationally
transfer money
where to get best exchange rates
best travel money exchange rate
currency exchange comparisons
transfer funds internationally
cheap money transfer international
best international transfer rates
compare the money exchange rate
best currency exchange website
currency online comparison
best place to buy euros
best foreign money exchange
cheapest currency exchange
cheap money transfers
money transfer company
turkish exchange rate
quickest way to transfer money internationally
foreign exchange transfers best rates
find best exchange rate
where to get the best exchange rate
best cash exchange rates
international wire transfer fees comparison
dollar exchange rate comparison
send money home
foreign currency transfers online
compare currency exchange rate
holiday money exchange rates
send money to india
international funds transfer
compare currency prices
money comparison
euro currency exchange rates comparison
xoom exchange rates
best deals on money exchange