Chris Hemsworth offered $10 million for ‘American Assassin’ lead

Chris Hemsworth may be bringing his blockbuster cachet to a new franchise.
The “Thor” star has reportedly been offered a cool $10 million to play the lead in “American Assassin,” an adaptation of the bestselling Vince Flynn spy novel of the same name that’s being eyed as the start of a potential new franchise for CBS Films.
Hemsworth would play CIA operative Mitch Rapp, the protagonist of a long-running book series who first appeared in Flynn’s 2000 novel “Transfer of Power.” While “Assassin” is actually the eleventh tome in the Rapp franchise, it serves as a prequel to the preceding entries, focusing on Rapp’s early years as a high-level terrorist hunter.
The news was broken by Deadline.
As previously reported, Bruce Willis is in talks to play the role of Rapp’s mentor in the film, which is set to be directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff (“Traitor,” Showtime’s “Homeland”).
Hemsworth is currently shooting the “Thor” sequel, and is next slated to star in Steven Spielberg’s “Robopocalypse” opposite Anne Hathaway. Upcoming releases for the actor include the long-delayed “Red Dawn” remake (November 21) and the Ron Howard racing biopic “Rush” co-starring Olivia Wilde.
I have read every book in the series and while American Assassin is one of the weaker books, Hemsworth is a great choice for Rapp. I don’t like Bruce Will at all for Stan Hurley (or maybe he is playing Stansfield, that would be a better fit)
Chris Hemsworth has charm and charisma, which Worthington and Bloom lack. I think he’ll be around for a while.
I like Chris Hemsworth just fine, but has Hollyweird started smoking Lindsay Lohan’s stash because there is no justification for a $10M payday for him because he has be a guy who’s been in a couple of huge movies, but they weren’t huge because he was in them. He’s like Sam Worthington. Remember those uncomfortable years when they were trying to make Orlando Bloom into a thing? How did that work out? At least no one was dropping 10 mil on the kid.
I agree with you…very typical of H’wood to go over-the-top nuts for a young talent like Hemsworth before they’ve really had the chance to prove themselves as box-office draws outside of a major franchise. I do think he’s different from Worthington and Bloom, though, in the sense that “Thor” was HIS movie much more than, say, “LOTR” and “Pirates” were Bloom’s movies and “Avatar” was Worthington’s movie. That said, people probably would’ve seen “Thor” (almost) no matter what.
I’m a huge fan of Vince Flynn and have read all of his books. Mitch Rapp is one of my very favorite characters and Chris is perfect for the part. Can’t wait to see this movie and hopefully there will be a series of them!!
I think Hemsworth will do a great job as Mitch Rapp. Bruce Willis is absolutely perfect for Stan Hurley. My fear is are they going to Hollywood this thing or are they writing the screenplay to match the gritty hardcore edge that makes the books so amazing. I have read all the books several times and am praying that the adaptation to film is true to the books. Please keep Vince Flynn in the loop, he is genius!
I don’t know this actor but he is not right for the part. Rapp has to be dark – he impersonates Arabs at times and no way would you mistake this actor for anything but a milk-fed mid-westerner. Plus, he doesn’t have the gravitas for the role
Not by a long shot – this actor may be wonderful but Mitch Rapp is brooding, has a great presence and could pass for an arab. This guy is very mid-western and sweet – not Rabb at all.