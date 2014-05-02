Chris Kattan Revisits Mango, the Roxbury, and Mr. Peepers

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It's one thing to make Chris Kattan play all his old “SNL” characters again. It's quite another to make him play Mr. Peepers for minutes on end. Because that could kill a person.

On “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” our host concluded his “Distinguished Guests” audience bit with a cameo appearance from Chris Kattan. Then Kattan takes over with a few old characters and, finally, a gag that sent me into louder and louder laughter. You have to feel for the man as he brutalizes his face for the sake of comedy — especially since it works.

And for the record, my favorite Kattan moment ever is this old MTV special “25 Lame,” where he, Jon Stewart, Janeane Garofalo, and Denis Leary make fun of music videos and receive a rude, hilarious awakening from Rob “Vanilla Ice” Van Winkle — or as Kattan calls him, “Vanilla!”