Chris Pine signs on for ‘Horrible Bosses 2’

(CBR) As James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” films, Chris Pine commands the Enterprise with ambitious (albeit reckless) authority. Let”s see how his managerial skills fare in a new genre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pine is the first new name to join the cast of “Horrible Bosses 2″, New Line and directors Sean Anders and John Morris” sequel to the 2011 R-rated comedy. He”ll play the younger half of a father-son boss duo, one of the tyrannical new overlords that must be stopped by the characters played by Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman and Charlie Day.

Christoph Waltz was eyed for the role of Pine”s father, but the “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained” Oscar winner ultimately passed, leaving the role (and casting speculation) wide open.