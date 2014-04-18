Chris Pine will try to save the day in ‘The Finest Hours’

Chris Pine is back to save the day.

The “Star Trek Into Darkness” star is currently in negotiations to play the lead in the drama “The Finest Hours” for Disney.

Based on true events, “Hours” takes place in 1952, when two massive oil tankers collided in the Atlantic off the coast of New England. The Coast Guard launch a mammoth rescue operation in order to save the ships' crews, according to Variety.

Although nothing is confirmed, Pine would likely play one of the lead rescuers.

Craig Gillespie (“Million Dollar Arm,” “Lars and the Real Girl,” “Fright Night”) will direct, while Jim Whitaker will produce the film.

Pine recently starred in “Jack Ryan,” and will next be seen in the all-star musical “Into the Woods,” and the comedy sequel “Horrible Bosses 2.”