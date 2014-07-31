Chris Pratt Flashed Amy Poehler and You Saw it on TV

07.31.14 4 years ago

Chris Pratt's goofiness is probably his signature attribute, but it occasionally gets him into trouble. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star told Seth Meyers about a scene on “Parks and Recreation” where he decided to get naked on set, and it turns out the exercise was a big no-no. NBC chastised him for his act, even though the show ended up using his trick on air. Leslie Knope has never looked more flabbergasted, and that's saying something.

