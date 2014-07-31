Chris Pratt Flashed Amy Poehler and You Saw it on TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chris Pratt's goofiness is probably his signature attribute, but it occasionally gets him into trouble. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star told Seth Meyers about a scene on “Parks and Recreation” where he decided to get naked on set, and it turns out the exercise was a big no-no. NBC chastised him for his act, even though the show ended up using his trick on air. Leslie Knope has never looked more flabbergasted, and that's saying something.