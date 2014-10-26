Chris Rock: I wasn”t asked to host the Oscars – because I would”ve said yes

The 2005 Academy Awards host says of a report that the Academy was interested in him returning as host: “I didn't get an offer. I mean, it's Neil Patrick Harris. It's like, who would pick me before Neil Patrick Harris? He's an amazing host.”

Photos show Mama June with her alleged child molester boyfriend

The “Honey Boo Boo” star”s daughter, Pumpkin, had claimed they hadn”t seen each other in 10 years.

Female lawyers group: “Bad Judge” is “damaging to women in the legal profession”

The Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers sent a letter to NBC asking that the Kate Walsh comedy be pulled: “Unfortunately, 'Bad Judge' is a step in the wrong direction. The show depicts a female judge as unethical, lazy, crude, hyper-sexualized, and unfit to hold such an esteemed position of power.”

Mindy Kaling: I was mistaken for teen Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai

Kaing tells the NY Times “a tipsy man in his 80s corned her and showered her with compliments” and added: “Congratulations on your Nobel Prize!”

Jim Carrey boosts “SNL” to a season high

Ratings for “Saturday Night Live” rebounded last night after hitting an all-time demo low with Bill Hader. PLUS: Carrey danced to Sia and mocked Matthew McConaughey”s Lincoln ads.

Bill Murray wore a bear hat to introduce today's NFL on Fox London game

Murray said of the game, which kicked off at 6:30 AM West Coast time: “If I were an Englishman and heard the Falcons were gonna fight the Lions in public, it would sound a little too cruel for me.”

“Constantine” opens to 4.3 million viewers

That”s down from last year”s premiere of “Dracula” in the same timeslot.

“Game of Thrones” surprised Emilia Clarke with a Khaleesi-themed birthday cake

Her 28th birthday cake featured a three-headed dragon, the Targaryen family sigil, on top and the phrase “We fight and die for your honor, Oh glorious queen.”

Duke porn star Belle Knox reacts to the “SVU” episode she inspired

The exec producer of the NBC drama let Knox see an advanced copy of the ripped-from-the-headlines episode.

“Jon & Kate” awkwardly reunite

Jon Gosselin showed up at Kate”s weekend yard sale.

“Duck Dynasty”s” Jep Robertson recuperating from a seizure

The youngest of Phil Robertson”s children was rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure during a hunting trip.